Braves GM looking into McDowell incident

ATLANTA -- Braves general manager Frank Wren said Saturday the team is still gathering information on allegations that pitching coach Roger McDowell made homophobic comments and crude gestures toward fans before a game in San Francisco last weekend.

The Braves will forward results of their inquiry to commissioner Bud Selig.

"We are still working on it," Wren said.

The team placed McDowell on administrative leave Friday, a day after he apologized in a statement.

Wren says any punishment will be coordinated with Major League Baseball. He said Friday he hoped the team's investigation would be complete this weekend.

Minor league pitching coordinator Dave Wallace is filling in for McDowell.

Manager Fredi Gonzalez said he missed "the rapport" with McDowell but noted Wallace is a capable fill-in.

"What do pilots have, stick hours?" asked Gonzalez Saturday. "[Wallace] has got unbelievable pitching coach hours, and he and Roger are on the same page."

The allegations against McDowell came from Justin Quinn, who said he was in the stands with his wife and 9-year-old twin daughters before the April 23 game at San Francisco when McDowell, adressing three other fans, made derogatory remarks about their sexuality.

Quinn said McDowell made crude sexual gestures with his hips and a bat. Quinn said he shouted, "Hey there are kids out here." According to Quinn, McDowell said kids don't belong at a baseball park, picked up a bat, walked up to Quinn and asked him, "How much are your teeth worth?"