SportsBaseball

Ozuna's $16 million option exercised by Braves, who turn down Jackson and d'Arnaud

By The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO — Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna’s $16 million option for 2025 was exercised on Monday by the Atlanta Braves, who declined options on right-hander Luke Jackson and catcher Travis d’Arnaud.

Ozuna, who turns 34 on Nov. 12, was picked for his third All-Star team this year, hitting .302 with 39 homers and 104 RBIs. The option raises the value of his contract to $80 million over five seasons.

Jackson's option was for $7 million with a $2 million buyout, and d'Arnaud's option was for $8 million with no buyout.

Jackson spent 2017-21 with the Braves, moved to San Francisco after missing the 2022 season because of Tommy John surgery and was reacquired by Atlanta on July 29. The 33-year-old had a 4.50 ERA in 16 relief appearances and a 5.09 ERA in 52 games overall this year.

D’Arnaud, 35, hit .238 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs in 307 at-bats.

Atlanta also activated outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., left-handers Ray Kerr and Angel Perdomo, and right-handers Spencer Strider and Huascar Ynoa from the 60-day injured list.

More MLB news

Braves reliever Joe Jiménez to be sidelined 8-12 months following knee surgery
Wandy Peralta exercises option with Padres. Ha-Seong Kim declines
Mitch Haniger declines to exercise opt out, keeps $15.5 million salary in Mariners deal
Twins pick up $1.5 million option on reliever Jorge Alcala for next season
Lennon: No other way to view it — Cole and Boras blinked3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME