Ozuna's $16 million option exercised by Braves, who turn down Jackson and d'Arnaud

SAN ANTONIO — Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna’s $16 million option for 2025 was exercised on Monday by the Atlanta Braves, who declined options on right-hander Luke Jackson and catcher Travis d’Arnaud.

Ozuna, who turns 34 on Nov. 12, was picked for his third All-Star team this year, hitting .302 with 39 homers and 104 RBIs. The option raises the value of his contract to $80 million over five seasons.

Jackson's option was for $7 million with a $2 million buyout, and d'Arnaud's option was for $8 million with no buyout.

Jackson spent 2017-21 with the Braves, moved to San Francisco after missing the 2022 season because of Tommy John surgery and was reacquired by Atlanta on July 29. The 33-year-old had a 4.50 ERA in 16 relief appearances and a 5.09 ERA in 52 games overall this year.

D’Arnaud, 35, hit .238 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs in 307 at-bats.

Atlanta also activated outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., left-handers Ray Kerr and Angel Perdomo, and right-handers Spencer Strider and Huascar Ynoa from the 60-day injured list.