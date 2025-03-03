SportsBaseball

Braves catcher Sean Murphy has a cracked rib and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks

Atlanta Braves Conner Capel is greeted by Sean Murphy, left,...

Atlanta Braves Conner Capel is greeted by Sean Murphy, left, after scoring on an RBI single by Nick Allen in the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Fort Myers, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

By The Associated Press

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy has a cracked rib and is expected to miss four to six weeks, the team said on Monday.

The injury gives top prospect Drake Baldwin the chance to start the season as the starting catcher.

Murphy, 30, was an All-Star in 2023 but struggled last season after an abdominal strain on opening day and batted .193 with 10 homers and 25 RBIs in 72 games.

The Braves declined Travis d’Arnaud’s $8 million option during the offseason, clearing the path for Murphy to be the No. 1 catcher. D’Arnaud signed with the Angels.

Chadwick Tromp is only other catcher on the Atlanta 40-man roster. He hit .250 in 19 games in 2024.

More MLB news

Braves catcher Sean Murphy has a cracked rib and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks
Nationals free to negotiate TV deal starting in 2026, settle lengthy MASN dispute with Orioles1m read
Topps' debut patch cards have become a sought-after collectible for some young major leaguers4m read
From roofing to a spring training sensation, Rockies' Jefry Yan delights with mound celebrations2m read
Lennon: Will  Alvarez's new swing catch on?3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME