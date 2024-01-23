SportsBaseball

Brent Suter can earn $6.2 million over 2 seasons as part of contract with Cincinnati Reds

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Brent Suter throws to the Baltimore...

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Brent Suter throws to the Baltimore Orioles during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Baltimore. Suter can earn $6.2 million over two seasons as part of his contract with the Cincinnati Reds, which guarantees $3 million to the 34-year-old left-hander. Suter has a $2.5 million salary and the deal, announced Jan. 13, includes a $3.5 million team option for 2025 with a $500,000 buyout. Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

By The Associated Press

CINCINNATI — Brent Suter can earn $6.2 million over two seasons as part of his contract with the Cincinnati Reds, which guarantees $3 million to the 34-year-old left-hander.

Suter has a $2.5 million salary and the deal, announced Jan. 13, includes a $3.5 million team option for 2025 with a $500,000 buyout. He can earn $200,000 in performance bonuses this year for games pitched: $50,000 each for 50, 55, 60 and 65.

Suter, who lives in Cincinnati, was 4-3 with a 3.33 ERA for Colorado last year, striking out 55 strikeouts and walking 25 in 69 1/3 innings. Suter is 40-22 with a 3.49 ERA in 41 starts and 212 relief appearances for Milwaukee (2016-22) and the Rockies.

More MLB news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME