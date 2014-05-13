SportsBaseball

Brett Gardner's rare Subway Series feat

Yankees batter Brett Gardner, center, is welcomed at home plate by runners Alfonso Soriano, Brian McCann and Yangervis Solarte after his grand-slam. Credit: Ray Stubblebine

By Cody Derespina

Brett Gardner's two-out grand slam against Bartolo Colon on Monday turned out to be inconsequential in an eventual Mets victory.

But, in the 100th game the teams have played against each other, Gardner's home run was just the seventh grand slam either team has hit. The Yankees have hit five of them, the Mets two.

Here are the others (click on the date for a full game recap and box score):

- June 20, 2010: Mark Teixeira vs. Johan Santana

- June 27, 2008: Carlos Delgado vs. LaTroy Hawkins

- July 2, 2006: Alex Rodriguez vs. Alay Soler

- June 27, 2004: Hideki Matsui vs. Mike Stanton

- June 28, 2003: Hideki Matsui vs. Jeremy Griffiths

- June 9, 2000: Mike Piazza vs. Roger Clemens

