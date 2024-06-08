Jackson Chourio's 2-run double lifts the Brewers to a 5-4 victory over the Tigers

DETROIT — Jackson Chourio hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 on Saturday.

Christian Yelich had two hits and drove in two runs, while Brice Turang reached base three times and scored twice.

Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta labored through his shortest outing this season. Peralta allowed four runs, three earned, and walked five while throwing 94 pitches in 3 1/3 innings.

Jared Koenig (6-1) tossed 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Trevor Megill got the last three outs for his ninth save.

NL Central-leading Milwaukee has won the first two games of the three-game series and seven of 10 overall.

Detroit starter Casey Mize (1-4) was charged with five runs, three earned, in 5 1/3 innings. Riley Greene scored twice and Carson Kelly had two hits and an RBI in the Tigers' third consecutive loss.

Tigers second baseman Colt Keith departed in the third inning with left knee discomfort after colliding with right fielder Akil Baddoo on William Contreras' fly ball.

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Blake Perkins (16) slides into home plate safely ahead of the throw against the Detroit Tigers in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Detroit. Credit: AP/Paul Sancya

Detroit grabbed a 4-1 lead with three runs in the second inning. Milwaukee scored twice in the third, then took the lead on Chourio's two-out double off Shelby Miller in the sixth.

ROSTER MOVES

The Brewers signed RHP Elieser Hernandez to a one-year contract. The Los Angeles Dodgers designated Hernandez for assignment last week and then outrighted him off their 40-man roster on Thursday. RHP James Meeker was optioned to Triple-A Nashville and LHP DL Hall was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

UP NEXT

Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene (31) slides safely into third base as Milwaukee Brewers third base Joey Ortiz (3) couldn't handle the throw in the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Detroit. Credit: AP/Paul Sancya

Brewers RHP Bryse Wilson (3-2, 3.35 ERA) will start the series finale on Sunday against Tigers ace LHP Tarik Skubal (7-1, 1.97).