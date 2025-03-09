SportsBaseball

Brewers RHP Woodruff could make next step in shoulder recovery by pitching in minors game soon

Milwaukee Brewers' Brandon Woodruff pitches during the first inning of...

Milwaukee Brewers' Brandon Woodruff pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, in Milwaukee, Sept. 11, 2023. Credit: AP/Aaron Gash

By The Associated Press

PHOENIX — Milwaukee right-hander Brandon Woodruff, who missed all of last season while recovering from shoulder surgery, expects to pitch in a minor league spring training game this week.

Woodruff threw a fourth live batting practice Wednesday before meeting with his surgeon, Dr. Keith Meister, on Thursday, when he received a positive report.

“I had a good checkup. Same old, same old. I’m progressing, I’m recovering, and he said: ‘You’ve got to progress to games,’” Woodruff told MLB.com. “That first live, there’s adrenaline, but then you lose that when you go through it so many times. That first one I hit 92 (mph), and I’ve stayed stagnant with velo. I’ve not hit a wall, but I’ve leveled out there. Now I need to get in a game.”

His minor league appearance could come as early as Tuesday when those games begin. Woodruff said if that goes well, he could then progress to pitching in a major league game in the Cactus League.

“I’m right on track,” he said.

The 32-year-old Woodruff is 46-26 with a 3.10 ERA in seven seasons with the Brewers. He was 5-1 with a career-best 2.28 ERA in 11 starts in 2023 before his injury.

