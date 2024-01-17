SportsBaseball

Catcher Brian Serven claimed by the Toronto Blue Jays off waivers from Chicago Cubs

FILE -Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven follows through on a throw during the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 19, 2023, in Denver. Serven was claimed by the Toronto Blue Jays off waivers from the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, Jan. 16. The 28-year-old Serven hit .130 with one RBI in 11 games for Colorado last season and batted .199 with five homers and 20 RBIs in 38 games at Triple-A Albuquerque. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

By The Associated Press

TORONTO — Catcher Brian Serven was claimed by the Toronto Blue Jays off waivers from the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Serven hit .130 with one RBI in 11 games for Colorado last season and batted .199 with five homers and 20 RBIs in 38 games at Triple-A Albuquerque.

He was claimed off waivers from Colorado on Jan. 5, then was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Thursday when Chicago finalized its $53 million, four-year contract with left-hander Shōta Imanaga.

Serven made his big league debut with Colorado in 2022, when he hit .203 with six homers and 16 RBIs in 62 games.

