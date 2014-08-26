Brooklyn Cyclones: 'Showdown' ejection, walk-off loss

Here’s an overview of the Mets minor league affiliates on Monday (and a look at the overall playoff picture):

TRIPLE-A – Las Vegas 51s

The skinny: Las Vegas scored three runs in the second inning and eight runs by the end of the fourth to take a commanding lead in a 9-3 win over Round Rock.

The standouts:

Matthew Bowman, RHP: Allowed seven hits, four walks and three runs (all earned) in five innings, striking out six

Jack Leathersich, LHP: Walked two in two hitless, scoreless innings, striking out five

Josh Satin, 3B: 3-for-5 with a stolen base

Brandon Allen, 1B: 2-for-3 with a double and a walk

Kevin Plawecki, C: 2-for-4

Anthony Seratelli, 2B: 2-for-4 with a double and a home run

Matt Reynolds, SS: 1-for-5 with two stolen bases

NOTES: Leathersich hasn’t allowed a hit or run in any of his last four outings, spanning 3.1 innings. He’s walked four and struck out eight…Monday marked the first time since June 11 that Bowman allowed more than two earned runs, a run that stretched for 12 starts (seven with Binghamton, five with Las Vegas). Monday was also just the second time this season that Bowman has walked four hitters, and the first since May 21 with Binghamton.

DOUBLE-A – Binghamton Mets

The skinny: Dustin Lawley’s double scored Jayce Boyd, who had been hit by a pitch to lead off the eighth inning, with the go-ahead run, and Binghamton added on two more insurance runs in the frame during a 4-1 Mets win over New Britain.

The standouts:

Brandon Nimmo, CF: 1-for-2 with two walks

T.J. Rivera, DH: 2-for-3 with a double and a walk

Dustin Lawley, LF: 2-for-4 with a double

Kyle Johnson, RF: 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a caught stealing

Rainy Lara, RHP: Allowed five hits, one walk and one run (earned) in 7.2 innings, striking out four

SINGLE-A ADVANCED – St. Lucie Mets

The skinny: T.J. Chism allowed four runs in the ninth (all earned) to blow a one-run lead during an 8-5 Charlotte win over St. Lucie.

The standouts:

Maikis De La Cruz, 3B: 3-for-4 with two doubles and a walk

L.J. Mazzilli, 2B: 3-for-5

Jared King, RF: 2-for-4 with a triple

SINGLE-A – Savannah Sand Gnats

The skinny: Savannah was off.

SINGLE-A SHORT-SEASON – Brooklyn Cyclones

The skinny: Staten Island’s Chris Breen hit a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the 10th to send Brooklyn to a 2-1 loss.

The standouts:

Adrian Abreu, C: 2-for-5 with a double

Michael Conforto, LF: 2-for-5

NOTES: Third baseman Jhoan Urena was ejected before the first pitch for refusing to vacate the foul line during a “standoff” with Staten Island players following the National Anthem. The standoff has apparently become popular in the minor leagues, but may be most familiar to casual fans for the showdown that occurred between Dodgers outfielder Scott Van Slyke and Cardinals pitcher Joe Kelly prior to the start of Game 6 of the 2013 National League Championship Series. Players involved compete to see who can remain on the field the longest. According to an article from MiLB.com’s Jake Seiner, Urena was warned twice before being tossed, but he refused to back down. He was sent to the showers for delay of game. No one from Staten Island was ejected. Urena, 19, is hitting .290 with a .341 on-base percentage and five home runs in 68 games. His replacement in the game, Anthony Chavez, went 1-for-4 with a double and three strikeouts…Conforto, the Mets’ top selection in June’s draft, threw a runner out at the plate with the score tied and one out in the eighth inning.

PLAYOFF PICTURE:

Las Vegas - Clinched division

Binghamton - 2.5 games out of first, but have clinched a playoff spot

St. Lucie - Eliminated

Savannah - 6 games back in division, tragic number is 2; but Savannah will reach the playoffs as the first half division winner

Brooklyn - 6 games back in division, tragic number is 2