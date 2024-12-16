SportsBaseball

Outfielder Bryan De La Cruz agrees to 1-year contract with Atlanta Braves

Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan De La Cruz arrives home after hitting...

Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan De La Cruz arrives home after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in St. Louis. Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

By The Associated Press

ATLANTA — Bryan De La Cruz and the Atlanta Braves agreed to a one-year contract paying $860,000 while in the major leagues and $180,000 while in the minors, giving Atlanta another outfield option while Ronald Acuña Jr. recovers from knee surgery.

De La Cruz became a free agent on Nov. 22 when Pittsburgh failed to offer a contract for 2025. Atlanta announced his agreement Sunday.

De La Cruz, who turned 28 on Monday, made his big league debut with Miami on July 31, 2021, and was traded to the Pirates last July 30. He hit .233 with 21 homers and 68 RBIs in 149 games this year, including .200 with three homers and 17 RBIs in 44 games with the Pirates.

Over parts of four major league seasons, De La Cruz has a .253 average with 58 homers and 208 RBIs.

Acuña, the 2023 NL MVP, tore his left ACL on May 26 and is not expected to return by opening day.

More MLB news

Outfielder Bryan De La Cruz agrees to 1-year contract with Atlanta Braves
Infielder/outfielder Enmanuel Valdez acquired by Pirates from Red Sox for right-hander Joe Vogatsky
Lennon: Cohen delivers on improving Mets' image4m read
Why Alonso reunion with Mets makes the most sense3m read
Athletics acquire LHP Jeffrey Springs in multiplayer deal with the Rays2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME