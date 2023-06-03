Cabrera fans 10 in 6 innings, Sánchez homers in Marlins' 4-0 win over A's

MIAMI — Edward Cabrera struck out 10 in six innings and the Miami Marlins beat the Oakland Athletics 4-0 on Friday night.

The 25-year-old Cabrera (4-4) gave up four hits and walked one. He had his second double-digit strikeout game of the season after fanning 12 against the Chicago Cubs on April 29.

“The strikeouts are part of the game but what I felt very good about is I only gave up one walk,” Cabrera said. “When you attack the zone, not all the time they are not always going to turn out well, but a majority of the time they will.”

JT Chargois, Andrew Nardi and Tanner Scott followed Cabrera, each throwing an inning to complete the five-hitter. Jesús Sánchez homered and singled twice, and Bryan De La Cruz had two hits.

The major league-worst Athletics lost their 12th straight on the road to drop to 12-47 overall.

Miami struck early on Sánchez’s two-run shot in the first. Sánchez drove the first pitch from Shintaro Fujinami into the Marlins’ bullpen in left field for his fourth homer.

Sánchez is 5 for 6 since returning from the injured list May 30. Before going on the IL, he had five hits in his last 12 at-bats.

Miami Marlins' Jesus Sanchez gestures after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, June 2, 2023, in Miami. Credit: AP/Marta Lavandier

“Everything is based on confidence,” Sánchez said. “It feels good to start where we left it.”

Fujinami (2-6) then struck out Yuli Gurriel to end the frame and was relieved by Hogan Harris, who pitched the next five innings.

Jorge Soler hit an RBI double off Harris in the fifth and raced home on De La Cruz’s run-scoring single.

With Oakland down 4-0 in the sixth, Esteury Ruiz hit a leadoff dribbler down the third-base line that Cabrera fielded but threw errantly to first. Ruiz reached second and attempted to advance, but Sánchez retrieved the ball by the right-field foul line and threw him out at third.

Oakland Athletics third baseman Aledmys Diaz (12) and Miami Marlins Bryan De La Cruz (14) hugs after De La Cruz was caught between bases during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 2, 2023, in Miami. Credit: AP/Marta Lavandier

“It’s an aggressive play, he felt he could beat the ball to third base,” A’s manager Mark Kotsay said. “Unfortunately, it was a perfect throw that was right on line. It’s a tough out to give away in the sixth but we talk about being aggressive and unfortunately we ran into an out there.”

NEW BAT DOES WONDERS

It had a short life, but the 33-ounce bat Sánchez used did wonders. Sánchez doubled against in the previous series against San Diego then the bat shattered after his first-inning shot.

“It broke but there are more coming,” Sánchez said. “The lighter bat allows me to go to the opposite field better.”

BLEDAY HOMECOMING

Former Marlins No. 1 draft choice JJ Bleday doubled in three at-bats for Oakland. The 25-year-old Bleday was traded to the A’s in the offseason for reliever A.J. Puk. The fourth overall pick in 2019, Bleday played 65 games in his only season with Miami in 2022, hitting .167 and five homers.

“The Marlins gave me an opportunity and I’m forever grateful for that,” Bleday said. “But now I am here as an opponent.”

ROSTER MOVE

The Marlins recalled RHP George Soriano from Triple-A Jacksonville.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Matt Barnes (left hip impingement) was placed on the 15-day injured list. ... 1B Garrett Cooper missed his third straight game after experiencing similar symptoms of the inner ear infection that landed him on the injured list last month.

UP NEXT

RHP Luis Medina (0-4, 6.83) will start the middle game of the series for the A’s Saturday against Marlins RHP Eury Pérez (2-1, 2.84).