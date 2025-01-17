Shohei Ohtani is donating $500,000 to help firefighters and others affected by the LA wildfires

SportsBaseball

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) is honored...

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) is honored for being first MLB player to achieve 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Los Angeles, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is donating $500,000 to help firefighters and animals forced to flee the deadly wildfires around the region.

Ohtani announced his intention on Instagram, with LA Strong in white lettering against a black background.

“We'll be donating $500,000 to help those firefighters and those forced to live in shelter to help animals in need,” he wrote.

The Dodgers and other Los Angeles sports teams are partnering in selling an “LA Strong” collection of T-shirts and sweatshirts, with all proceeds benefiting the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and American Red Cross.

“I hope you all will consider this,” Ohtani wrote.

