Cardinals rookie shortstop Masyn Winn sidelined versus Marlins due to illness

St. Louis Cardinals' Masyn Winn (0) is congratulated by Michael Siani (63) after Winn hit a home run during the 12 inning of a baseball game, Monday, June 17, 2024, in Miami. The Cardinals defeated the Marlins 7-6. Credit: AP/Marta Lavandier

By The Associated Press

MIAMI — St. Louis shortstop Masyn Winn was a late scratch from the Cardinals' lineup for Tuesday night's game against the Miami Marlins due to illness.

The 22-year-old rookie leads the Cardinals with a .295 batting average and has four home runs and 26 RBIs.

Winn hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the 12th inning Monday night that gave St. Louis a 7-6 series-opening win against Miami.

Brandon Crawford replaced Winn at shortstop. The 14-year-veteran originally was scheduled to start at third base for Nolan Arenado, who has the night off.

