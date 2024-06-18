Cardinals rookie shortstop Masyn Winn sidelined versus Marlins due to illness

MIAMI — St. Louis shortstop Masyn Winn was a late scratch from the Cardinals' lineup for Tuesday night's game against the Miami Marlins due to illness.

The 22-year-old rookie leads the Cardinals with a .295 batting average and has four home runs and 26 RBIs.

Winn hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the 12th inning Monday night that gave St. Louis a 7-6 series-opening win against Miami.

Brandon Crawford replaced Winn at shortstop. The 14-year-veteran originally was scheduled to start at third base for Nolan Arenado, who has the night off.