Cardinals' Nolan Arenado leaves game vs. Marlins after being struck on elbow by a pitch
MIAMI — St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado left Wednesday's game against Miami after being hit in the right elbow by a fastball from Marlins reliever Huascar Brazoban in the eighth inning.
Arenado collapsed into a heap after the pitch struck first his elbow and then his midsection. He remained on the ground for about two minutes before he was escorted to the dugout by a Cardinals trainer.
The team said he suffered a bruised elbow and was undergoing further evaluation.
Arenado, an eight-time All-Star, is hitting .260 with six homers and 32 RBIs.
He was replaced by pinch-runner José Fermín.