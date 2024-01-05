Cardinals get RHP Andrew Kittredge from Rays for OF Richie Palacios

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals acquired right-handed reliever Andrew Kittredge from the Tampa Bay Rays for outfielder Richie Palacios in an attempt to fortify their bullpen, which was a major contributor to a disappointing 2022 season.

The 33-year-old Kittredge was an All-Star in 2021, when he appeared in a career-high 57 games with a 1.88 ERA. He missed parts of the past two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but Kittredge finished 2-0 with a 3.09 ERA in 14 games down for the Rays this past season, helping them earn a postseason berth.

He is 18-7 with a 3.65 ERA over his seven-year career, spent entirely with Tampa Bay.

“We are excited to add Andrew’s experience and proven abilities,” Cardinals president John Mozeliak said. “Prior to his elbow injury, Andrew was an All-Star reliever, and we think his addition will benefit us greatly now that he is back to full health.”

The 26-year-old Palacios joined the Cardinals from the Guardians on June 16 and was assigned to Triple-A Memphis. He made the big league roster in mid-August, hitting .258 with six homers and 16 RBIs in 32 games.