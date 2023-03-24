SportsBaseball

Cardinals sign pitcher Miles Mikolas to 2-year extension

FILE - St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas throws during spring training baseball practice Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla. Mikolas is sticking with the Cardinals. The 34-year-old veteran right-handed pitcher signed a two-year contract extension with the Cardinals on Friday, March 24, that runs through the 2025 season. Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

By The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — Miles Mikolas is sticking with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 34-year-old veteran right-handed pitcher signed a two-year contract extension with the Cardinals on Friday that runs through the 2025 season.

The two-time All-Star was about the enter the final year of his current contract with St. Louis. He is scheduled to make the second opening-day start of his career next Thursday when the Cardinals host Toronto. Mikolas went 12-13 with a 3.29 ERA last season while helping St. Louis to the NL Central title.

"Miles stands among the top pitchers in the game today, and has continued to provide a steady presence for us both in the rotation and inside the clubhouse," St. Louis general manager John Mozeliak said in a statement.

Mikolas is 45-40 with a 3.79 in 143 games with San Diego, Texas and St. Louis. He recently pitched six shutout innings in two appearances for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

