Cardinals left-hander Zack Thompson shut down with lat injury
JUPITER, Fla. — St. Louis Cardinals left-hander Zack Thompson has a lat strain and will be shut down for three to four weeks.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak told reporters, including MLB.com, of the Grade 1 strain on Sunday. He said Thompson would be re-evaluated at the end of that time.
Thompson was 0-2 with a 9.53 ERA in five games for St. Louis last season. He pitched in one game this spring, walking one in a scoreless inning Monday.
The 27-year-old is 6-10 with a 4.50 ERA in 52 appearances in his three-year career.
More MLB news
Lennon: Will Francisco Alvarez's new swing catch on?3m read
Cardinals left-hander Zack Thompson shut down with lat injury
Rockies' Austin Gomber asks to be scratched from start because of shoulder issue1m read
Could Cabrera become a hit at third base for Yankees?3m read
Minter progressing well but won't rush to be back by Opening Day3m read