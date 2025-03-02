Cardinals left-hander Zack Thompson shut down with lat injury

JUPITER, Fla. — St. Louis Cardinals left-hander Zack Thompson has a lat strain and will be shut down for three to four weeks.

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak told reporters, including MLB.com, of the Grade 1 strain on Sunday. He said Thompson would be re-evaluated at the end of that time.

Thompson was 0-2 with a 9.53 ERA in five games for St. Louis last season. He pitched in one game this spring, walking one in a scoreless inning Monday.

The 27-year-old is 6-10 with a 4.50 ERA in 52 appearances in his three-year career.