Cavan Biggio and Kansas City Royals agree to minor league contract

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Cavan Biggio (6) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, July 30, 2024, in San Diego. Credit: AP/Denis Poroy

By The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Utilityman Cavan Biggio and the Kansas City Royals agreed Sunday to a minor league contract.

A son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, Cavan made his big league debut with Toronto in 2019. He was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 12, released on Aug. 8 and signed with San Francisco 15 days later. He was traded to Atlanta on Sept. 7 and elected to become a free agent on Nov. 1.

Biggio, 29, has a .225 career average with 51 homers, 186 RBIs and 32 stolen bases. He batted .197 with five homers and 19 RBIs in 78 games last year.

Primarily a second baseman, Biggio has played all positions other than pitcher and catcher. He had a $4.21 million salary last year.

