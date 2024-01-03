Chase Utley
POSITION: Second base
SEASONS: 16 (2003-18)
TEAMS: Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers
AVG: .275
HR: 259
RBI: 1,025
RUNS: 1,103
2B: 411
HITS: 1,885
STEALS: 154
OPB: .358
SLG: .465
WAR: 64.5
YEAR ON BALLOT: 1st
Why I voted for Utley
Severely underrated during the majority of his lengthy career, Chase Utley is very unlikely to gain induction to the Hall in his first year on the ballot. But expect his chances to gradually increase in future years as Utley’s overall abilities, especially in the field and on the bases, during his 16 seasons get more and more of an in-depth examination by voters.
-- Erik Boland