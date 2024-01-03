POSITION: Second base

SEASONS: 16 (2003-18)

TEAMS: Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers

AVG: .275

HR: 259

RBI: 1,025

RUNS: 1,103

2B: 411

HITS: 1,885

STEALS: 154

OPB: .358

SLG: .465

WAR: 64.5

YEAR ON BALLOT: 1st

Why I voted for Utley

Severely underrated during the majority of his lengthy career, Chase Utley is very unlikely to gain induction to the Hall in his first year on the ballot. But expect his chances to gradually increase in future years as Utley’s overall abilities, especially in the field and on the bases, during his 16 seasons get more and more of an in-depth examination by voters.

-- Erik Boland