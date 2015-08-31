Chicago Cubs acquire Austin Jackson from Seattle Mariners

The playoff-hopeful Chicago Cubs have acquired outfielder Austin Jackson from the Seattle Mariners for a player to be named.

Mariners interim general manager Jeff Kingston announced the trade Monday night. Because the deal was made before Sept. 1, Jackson will be eligible for the postseason if the Cubs get that far.

Chicago began the day with a 5½-game lead over San Francisco for the second NL wild-card spot.

The 28-year-old Jackson was traded from Detroit to the Mariners in July 2014. He was hitting .272 with eight homers and 38 RBIs in 107 games this season.

The Cubs have been using Dexter Fowler in center field. He's been banged up some, and Jackson could help improve the Cubs' outfield depth and defense.

The Mariners also got money for an international draft slot. Kingston took over last week after GM Jack Zduriencik was fired with Seattle far below .500.