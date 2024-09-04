SportsBaseball

Frustration boils over for White Sox: Sizemore, Benintendi ejected while down 9-0 to Orioles

White Sox interim manager Grady Sizemore watches in the dugout...

White Sox interim manager Grady Sizemore watches in the dugout during a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Baltimore. Credit: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough

By The Associated Press

BALTIMORE — Grady Sizemore was ejected for the first time since taking over as interim manager of the Chicago White Sox, and left fielder Andrew Benintendi followed him moments later.

The White Sox, who entered Tuesday night's game at Baltimore on an 11-game losing streak, trailed 9-0 in the sixth inning. Chicago pitchers had already walked nine batters on the night and Benintendi took a called strike that appeared a bit high.

Sizemore was ejected, then came out to argue with plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt. Two pitches later, Benintendi was called out on strikes on a ball that looked a bit off the plate. He argued and was thrown out too.

Sizemore took over managing duties after the White Sox fired Pedro Grifol on Aug. 8.

