Rays sign RHP Chris Devenski to 1-year deal with 2025 club option

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays signed reliever Chris Devenski to a one-year contract Tuesday with a club option for 2025.

The 33-year-old reliever spilt the 2023 season between the Los Angeles Angels and the Rays, going 6-4 with a 4.46 ERA over 38 games. He was released by the Angels on Aug. 29 and signed the same day with Tampa Bay.

The right-hander went 3-2 with a 2.08 ERA over 8 2/3 innings in nine outings for the Rays during the final month of the regular season.

Devenski threw two scoreless innings in the Rays' 4-0 loss to the eventually World Series champion Texas Rangers in Game 1 of an AL Wild Card Series. Tampa Bay was swept in the two-game set at home.

Tampa Bay is his fifth team over eight big-league seasons.