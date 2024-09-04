Christian Walker returns from injured list for Diamondbacks
SAN FRANCISCO — Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker returned Tuesday from the injured list after missing more than a month with a strained left oblique muscle.
He was playing first and batting cleanup for the reigning NL champions in the opener of a three-game series at San Francisco. Walker played for the first time since July 29 against Washington.
Walker was hitting .406 with five home runs and 13 RBIs in his last seven games against NL West opponents.
More MLB news
Randal Grichuk homers twice as Diamondbacks hold off Giants 8-72m read
Shohei Ohtani returns to Anaheim with an RBI triple in the Dodgers' 6-2 win over the Angels3m read
Seth Brown homers, hits game-ending single as A's beat Mariners 3-2 for 2nd straight walk-off win1m read
Angels' Ben Joyce throws a 105.5 mph fastball, 3rd-fastest pitch in the majors since at least 20081m read
Holmes blows another save, Yankees lose on grand slam3m read