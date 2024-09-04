Christian Walker returns from injured list for Diamondbacks

SAN FRANCISCO — Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker returned Tuesday from the injured list after missing more than a month with a strained left oblique muscle.

He was playing first and batting cleanup for the reigning NL champions in the opener of a three-game series at San Francisco. Walker played for the first time since July 29 against Washington.

Walker was hitting .406 with five home runs and 13 RBIs in his last seven games against NL West opponents.