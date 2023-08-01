SportsBaseball

Cincinnati Reds acquire lefty reliever Sam Moll in a trade with the Oakland Athletics

Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Sam Moll works against the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Denver. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — The Cincinnati Reds acquired reliever Sam Moll in a trade with the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

The addition of Moll puts another left-hander in Cincinnati's bullpen as it tries to become the first team to win a division after losing at least 100 games in the previous season. The Reds led the NL Central by a half-game over Milwaukee heading into play on Monday.

Moll, a third-round pick in the 2013 amateur draft, is 0-3 with a 4.54 ERA in 45 appearances this year. He has held lefty hitters to a .197 batting average.

The Reds got Moll and international cap space from Oakland for minor league right-hander Joe Boyle. The 6-foot-7 Boyle was selected by Cincinnati in the fifth round of the 2020 amateur draft.

To make room for Moll on the 40-man roster, the Reds transferred right-hander Hunter Greene to the 60-day injured list. Greene is coming back from right hip pain.

