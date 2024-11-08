SportsBaseball

Longtime Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is on the mend after 2 surgeries

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw watches batting practice before...

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw watches batting practice before Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the New York Yankees, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

By The Associated Press

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw is "planning to crush some rehab” in his recovery from two surgeries.

Kershaw posted on Instagram that he had foot and knee procedures on Wednesday. He thanked Drs. Kenneth Jung and Neal ElAttrache for performing the operations.

“Planning to crush some rehab and be as good as can be come next year,” Kershaw posted on Thursday.

The 36-year-old Kershaw is 212-94 with a 2.50 ERA in 429 starts and three relief appearances over 17 seasons — all with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He declined a $10 million player option in favor of free agency, but he is expected to return to LA.

He was hurt for much of last season, finishing with a 2-2 record and a 4.50 ERA over seven starts. He was sidelined throughout the Dodgers' run to the franchise's eighth World Series championship.

