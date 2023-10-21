SportsBaseball

Climate controlled: Chase Field's roof closed for Game 4 of NLCS with 102-degree weather outside

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos walks to the dugout...

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos walks to the dugout before Game 4 of the baseball NL Championship Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. Credit: AP/Brynn Anderson

By The Associated Press

PHOENIX — The retractable roof at Chase Field was closed for Game 4 of the NL Championship Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies after temperatures spiked to a record 104 in Phoenix on Friday afternoon.

The temperature at game time — 5:07 p.m. PDT — was 102 outside, but it was a pleasant 76 in the climate-controlled ballpark.

The roof has been open at Chase Field just once this postseason. That was for Game 3 of the NL Division Series, when the Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 on Oct. 11 for a three-game sweep.

More MLB news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering LI news as it happensDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME