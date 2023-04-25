SportsBaseball

Rangers release ex-Yankee Clint Frazier from contract

Clint Frazier #77 of the Chicago Cubs in action during...

Clint Frazier #77 of the Chicago Cubs in action during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on April 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  Credit: Getty Images

By The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas  — Clint Frazier has been released from his minor league contract with the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers said Tuesday it was a mutual agreement.

The 28-year-old hit .250 (13 for 52) with one homer and four RBIs in 15 games for Triple-A Round Rock.

Frazier, a first-round draft pick by Cleveland in 2013, batted .216 in 19 games for the Chicago Cubs last season before being designated for assignment on June 10. He spent the rest of the season with Triple-A Iowa, batting .190 in 66 games.

He played for the New York Yankees from 2017-21.

