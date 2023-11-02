Colin Rea stays with Milwaukee Brewers, agrees to 1-year deal with club option for 2025

MILWAUKEE — Right-hander Colin Rea stayed with the Milwaukee Brewers rather than explore the free-agent market, agreeing Thursday to a one-year contract that includes a team option for 2025.

The 33-year-old was eligible for free agency and could have started negotiations with any team next Monday.

After making just one major league appearance in 2021 and spending last season with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in Japan's Central League, Rea agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year deal with the Brewers and went 6-6 with a 4.55 ERA in 26 games. He earned $500,000 in performance bonuses based on innings.

Rea helped stabilize a starting rotation that was dealing with multiple injuries the first half of the season. Rea’s 22 starts ranked fourth on the team, and the Brewers went 14-8 in those games while winning their second NL Central title in three years.

Rea set career highs in wins, appearances, starts, innings (124 2/3) and strikeouts (110). He is 14-14 with a 4.74 ERA in five major league seasons that includes stints with San Diego (2015-16), Miami (2016) , the Chicago Cubs (2020) and the Brewers (2021, '23).