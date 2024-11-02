Cody Bellinger picks up his $27.5 million player option with the Cubs, AP source says

CHICAGO — Cody Bellinger has picked up his $27.5 million player option with the Chicago Cubs, answering a major offseason question for the team.

A person familiar with the move confirmed the decision on Saturday on condition of anonymity because it hadn't been announced by the team.

Bellinger batted .266 with 18 homers and 78 RBIs in 130 games this year. He was on the injured list from April 24 to May 7 with a right rib fracture.

He drove in 33 runs in his last 39 games of the season, but Chicago finished with an 83-79 record and missed out on the playoffs for the fourth straight year.

The Cubs declined Drew Smyly's $10 million mutual option in favor of a $2.5 million buyout, making the left-hander a free agent. Smyly went 4-8 with a 3.84 ERA in 50 appearances this year.

Bellinger, who plays first base and center field, spent his first six seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was the NL MVP in 2019, batting .305 with 47 homers and 115 RBIs in 156 games. He also helped LA win the World Series in 2020.

He was cut by the Dodgers in November 2022 and signed a $17.5 million, one-year deal with Chicago a month later. He regained his form with the Cubs, hitting a career-best .307 with 26 homers, 97 RBIs and 20 steals in 130 games last season year.

After testing out free agency, Bellinger agreed to an $80 million, three-year contract with Chicago in February. The two-time All-Star also has a $25 million player option for 2026 with a $5 million buyout that would be payable in equal installments on Jan. 15, 2026, and Jan. 15, 2027.

Bellinger is a .259 hitter with 196 homers and 597 RBIs in 1,005 career games. He turns 30 in July.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.