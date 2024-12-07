SportsBaseball

Chicago Cubs finalize 2-year contract with LHP Matthew Boyd

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Matthew Boyd throws against the New...

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Matthew Boyd throws against the New York Yankees during the first inning in Game 3 of the baseball AL Championship Series Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Cleveland. Credit: AP/Godofredo Vásquez

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs and left-hander Matthew Boyd have finalized a $29 million, two-year contract.

The team announced the deal on Saturday.

Making a successful return from Tommy John surgery, Boyd went 2-2 with a 2.72 ERA in eight starts with Cleveland this year. He also made three postseason starts for the AL Central champions, allowing one run while striking out 14 in 11 2/3 innings.

Boyd signed with the Guardians in June. He made his season debut when he pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball against the Cubs on Aug. 13.

The Washington native joins a rotation that also includes Justin Steele, Shota Imanaga and Jameson Taillon. Chicago has finished second in the NL Central with an 83-79 record in each of the past two years.

Also Saturday, the Cubs said shortstop Dansby Swanson had core surgery in early October. Swanson is not expected to miss any time as a result of the operation.

Swanson, who turns 31 in February, batted .242 with 16 homers and 66 RBIs in 149 games this year in his second season with Chicago.

More MLB news

Mets have more to address than Soto at winter meetings3m read
Chicago Cubs finalize 2-year contract with LHP Matthew Boyd
Source: Clay Holmes joining Mets . . . as a starting pitcher2m read
Montas heard only good things about Mets from former teammates3m read
Former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber returning to Cleveland Guardians on 1-year deal, AP source says1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME