Chicago Cubs finalize 2-year contract with LHP Matthew Boyd

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs and left-hander Matthew Boyd have finalized a $29 million, two-year contract.

The team announced the deal on Saturday.

Making a successful return from Tommy John surgery, Boyd went 2-2 with a 2.72 ERA in eight starts with Cleveland this year. He also made three postseason starts for the AL Central champions, allowing one run while striking out 14 in 11 2/3 innings.

Boyd signed with the Guardians in June. He made his season debut when he pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball against the Cubs on Aug. 13.

The Washington native joins a rotation that also includes Justin Steele, Shota Imanaga and Jameson Taillon. Chicago has finished second in the NL Central with an 83-79 record in each of the past two years.

Also Saturday, the Cubs said shortstop Dansby Swanson had core surgery in early October. Swanson is not expected to miss any time as a result of the operation.

Swanson, who turns 31 in February, batted .242 with 16 homers and 66 RBIs in 149 games this year in his second season with Chicago.