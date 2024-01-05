Cubs claim catcher Brian Serven off waivers from Rockies

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs claimed catcher Brian Serven off waivers from the Colorado Rockies on Friday.

The Cubs also agreed to a minor league contract with right-hander Colten Brewer that includes an invitation to big league camp for spring training.

The 28-year-old Serven appeared in 11 games with Colorado last season, batting .130 (3 for 23) with one RBI. He is a .195 hitter with six homers and 17 RBIs in 73 career major league games — all with the Rockies.

Serven was selected by Colorado in the fifth round of the 2016 amateur draft out of Arizona State. He made his major league debut on May 18, 2022.

The 31-year-old Brewer had no record and a 4.32 ERA in three relief appearances for the New York Yankees last year. He is 2-5 with a 4.98 ERA in 84 major league games, also pitching for San Diego and Boston.