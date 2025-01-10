SportsBaseball

Cubs agree to $5 million, 1-year contract with RHP Colin Rea, AP source says

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Colin Rea throws during a baseball game...

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Colin Rea throws during a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs and Colin Rea have agreed to a $5 million, one-year contract, reuniting the right-hander with manager Craig Counsell.

A person with direct knowledge of the negotiations confirmed the agreement to the AP on Friday on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the deal.

The 34-year-old Rea made one appearance with Milwaukee in 2021 and then pitched in Japan during the 2022 season before returning to the Brewers. He went 12-6 with a 4.29 ERA over 27 starts and five relief appearances for the NL Central champions last year.

Counsell managed Milwaukee for nine years before he was hired by Chicago in November 2023.

Rea gives Counsell and Chicago another versatile arm for their pitching staff. The Cubs have Justin Steele, Shota Imanaga, Jameson Taillon and Matthew Boyd for their starting rotation, but Rea could push Javier Assad for the fifth spot or work out of the bullpen.

Rea became a free agent when Milwaukee declined its $5.5 million club option on his contract in November. The Iowa native was paid a $1 million buyout.

Rea was selected by San Diego in the 12th round of the 2011 amateur draft out of Indiana State University. He made his big league debut with the Padres in 2015.

He pitched for the Cubs during the 2020 season, going 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA in nine appearances, including two starts.

