Cody Bellinger homers to cap 7-run second as Cubs take series opener from Nationals, 7-6

WASHINGTON — Cody Bellinger homered to cap a seven-run second inning, and the Chicago Cubs held on to defeat the Washington Nationals 7-6 on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series.

Chicago, which has scored 80 runs in its last eight games, improved to 6-1 on its three-city road trip. The Cubs have won 18 of 26 since July 31.

Dylan Crews homered for the second consecutive game for Washington, which was denied its first three-game winning streak since July 19-21.

Washington pushed three runs across in the ninth inning against relievers Tyson Miller and Drew Smyly, but Keegan Thompson entered to strike out Crews and record his second save.

The Cubs had at least one five-run inning in each of its three victories in Pittsburgh this week, and they quickly extended the streak against the Nationals.

Chicago opened the second with three singles to push across a run against Jake Irvin (9-11), and Pete Crow Armstrong’s ensuing two-run double put the Cubs up 3-2. Two batters later, Armstrong beat first baseman Andrés Chaparro’s throw home on Ian Happ’s fielder’s choice grounder.

Michael Busch’s one-hop double off the wall scored Happ, and Bellinger punctuated the inning with his 14th homer of the season, a two-run shot that carried just over the wall in right-center.

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Shota Imanaga throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Washington. Credit: AP/John McDonnell

That was plenty of support for Chicago starter Shota Imanaga (11-3), who allowed three runs and struck out eight in six innings.

José Tena hit a two-run double in the first for Washington, while Crews ripped the first pitch of the third inning into the visitor’s bullpen in left for his second home run. The No. 2 pick in last year’s draft, Crews made his major league debut Monday and has four extra-base hits in his first four games.

Irvin tied a career high by allowing seven runs. He worked 4 2/3 innings and struck out six.

Washington shortstop CJ Abrams struck out twice and grounded into a double play after being moved to the No. 7 position in the lineup. It is the lowest place in the order he’s started at since July 6, 2023, the day before he was moved to the leadoff spot. Abrams is hitting .178 with a .243 on-base percentage since making his first All-Star appearance last month.

Chicago Cubs' Cody Bollinger (24) watches his two-run home run go right center field as Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz, right, looks on during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Washington. Credit: AP/John McDonnell

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: Manager Craig Counsell said RHP Ethan Roberts, who left Wednesday’s game at Pittsburgh with ankle soreness, had only light symptoms Friday. … RHP Jorge Lopez (groin) threw a bullpen session and could pitch in this series.

Nationals: RHP Trevor Williams (flexor muscle strain) will throw a two-inning simulated game and RHP Derek Law (flexor strain) will pitch one simulated inning Saturday.

UP NEXT

RHP Javier Assad (6-4, 3.15 ERA), who has a 2.84 ERA in five August starts, gets the ball for Chicago. Washington counters with rookie LHP DJ Herz (2-6, 3.84), who was acquired from the Cubs last year in a trade deadline deal.