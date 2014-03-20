Daniel Murphy sits out with leg injury

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Daniel Murphy will miss Thursday’s Grapefruit League game against the Braves with a sore right leg.

The second baseman said that after injuring his calif during a recent game, he may sit out a few games as a precaution. He last played on Sunday and may not be back in action until Saturday.

“Play it safe, try and get healthy right now,” Murphy said.

Manager Terry Collins limited Murphy’s action earlier in camp in hopes of lowering his risk for injury. He missed much of spring training last year with an oblique issue. Murphy was the only projected starter not in the lineup on Thursday.

Next for Niese

Lefthander Jonathon Niese will throw a bullpen session on Monday. Niese is coming back from elbow discomfort that prompted the team to send him for his second MRI exam of the spring. The exam found no structural damage.

The setback will almost certainly cost him his Opening Day start, though he may still be ready in time to start in the back of the rotation.

Who’s on first?

First baseman Ike Davis will return to action after missing nearly three weeks with a calf injury. Injuries to Davis and Lucas Duda have limited the Mets’ ability to stage their planned competition for the starting job at first base.

With just 10 games left in spring training, Collins said hashing out the first base situation is the team's top priority. However, figuring out their options may prove to be just as important.

And finally...

Let the experiment begin. Starting pitcher Zack Wheeler will bat in the eighth spot on Thursday against the Braves, ahead of centerfielder Juan Lagares. Collins is toying with the idea of hitting his pitchers eighth as a way to potentially get more baserunners ahead of David Wright and Curtis Granderson.

The Mets face Ervin Santana in his Braves debut:

Eric Young Jr. 2B

Ruben Tejada SS

David Wright 3B

Curtis Granderson RF

Chris Young LF

Ike Davis 1B

Travis d’Arnaud C

Zack Wheeler P

Juan Lagares CF