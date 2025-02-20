SportsBaseball

Paul DeJong would earn $600,000 in bonuses in Nationals deal if he has 550 plate appearances

Washington Nationals infielder Paul DeJong takes part in a drill...

Washington Nationals infielder Paul DeJong takes part in a drill during a spring training baseball practice Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

By The Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Paul DeJong would earn all of his $600,000 in available performance bonuses if he has 550 plate appearances this year.

A former All-Star infielder, DeJong agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract that was announced Sunday.

He would earn $100,000 each for 200, 300, 400, 450, 500 and 550 plate appearances.

An All-Star in 2019, DeJong hit .227 with 24 homers and 56 RBIs last year for the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City, which acquired him on July 30.

He has a .229 average with 140 homers and 400 RBIs in eight seasons with St. Louis (2017-23), Toronto (2023), San Francisco (2023), the White Sox and Royals.

