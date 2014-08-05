Dellin Betances’ curveball ranked AL’s best

Dellin Betances rarely gets the hook from his manager. That’s probably because opposing managers hate getting the hook from Betances.

The Yankees reliever's curveball was rated the best in the American League in a Baseball America survey of all 30 MLB managers.

Betances also finished as runner-up to Kansas City’s Greg Holland for the AL’s best reliever.

Other Yankees featured were: Masahiro Tanaka (2nd place, Best Pitcher), Jacoby Ellsbury (2nd place, Best Baserunner), Brett Gardner (2nd place, Best Bunter) and Mark Teixeira (3rd place, Best Defensive 1B).

New Yankee Martin Prado was included in the National League rankings from his time with the Diamondbacks and was selected in a tie with Milwaukee’s Jonathan Lucroy for the league’s Best Hit and Run Artist.

The lone Met to make the list was David Wright, who finished second for Best Defensive 3B in the NL.