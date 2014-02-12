Derek Jeter could finish 5th on MLB all-time hit list

In his 20 seasons in Major League Baseball, Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter has averaged 206 hits per year.

If he approaches that average in 2014 -- his final year -- he will move from ninth to fifth place on MLB's all-time hit list.

Here are the top 10 hits leaders in MLB history:

1. Pete Rose: 4,256

2. Ty Cobb: 4,191

3. Hank Aaron: 3,771

4. Stan Musial: 3,630

5. Tris Speaker: 3,515

6. Honus Wagner: 3,430

7. Carl Yastrzemski: 3,419

8. Paul Molitor: 3,319

9. Derek Jeter: 3,316

10. Eddie Collins: 3,314