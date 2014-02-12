SportsBaseball

Derek Jeter could finish 5th on MLB all-time hit list

By Mark LaMonica

In his 20 seasons in Major League Baseball, Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter has averaged 206 hits per year.

If he approaches that average in 2014 -- his final year -- he will move from ninth to fifth place on MLB's all-time hit list.

Here are the top 10 hits leaders in MLB history:

1. Pete Rose: 4,256

2. Ty Cobb: 4,191

3. Hank Aaron: 3,771

4. Stan Musial: 3,630

5. Tris Speaker: 3,515

6. Honus Wagner: 3,430

7. Carl Yastrzemski: 3,419

8. Paul Molitor: 3,319

9. Derek Jeter: 3,316

10. Eddie Collins: 3,314

