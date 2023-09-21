Detroit rookie Reese Olson pitches the Tigers past the Dodgers 4-2 to avoid a sweep

LOS ANGELES — Rookie Reese Olson won for the third time in his last four starts, combining with two relievers on a three-hitter to help the Detroit Tigers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 on Wednesday night and avoid a sweep in the three-game series.

Olson (5-7) allowed one run on two hits in six innings. His only mistake came in the sixth inning when Max Muncy drove an elevated slider into the stands in right-center to trim the Tigers' lead to 2-1.

The 24-year-old right-hander has given up just five runs in 30 innings over his last five starts. Will Vest worked 1 2/3 innings for his second save.

Kerry Carpenter had two doubles and scored a pair of runs. The outfielder went 4 for 11 during the series and has hit safely in 36 of his last 44 games.

Tyler Nevin and Carson Kelly both had two hits and drove in a run for Detroit.

Muncy had both hits against Olson. His 36th homer was a career high.

Bobby Miller (10-4) allowed two runs on three hits and struck out seven for Los Angeles.

Detroit Tigers' Zach McKinstry is hit by a pitch during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Mark J. Terrill

The Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead for the second straight night.

Carpenter led off the second with a double to left-center, advanced to third on Andy Ibanez's ground out and scored on Nevin's looping base hit to left-center.

Detroit had the bases loaded in the third with none out in the third, but could only get one across. Carson Kelly had a base hit to left before Matt Vierling drew a walk and Zach McKinstry was hit by a pitch. Dodgers center fielder James Outman made a diving catch on a low liner by Spencer Torkelson, which scored Kelly but prevented any further damage.

The Tigers extended their lead to 4-1 with runs in the seventh and the eighth.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Bobby Miller throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Parker Meadows reached on a throwing error by Muncy to keep the seventh alive. Meadows stole second and scored on Kelly's RBI base hit to left-center.

In the eighth, Carpenter reached on a two-out double to right and scored on Ibanez's single.

Los Angeles responded in the home half when Austin Barnes walked with one out, advanced to third on Mookie Betts' double and scored on Freddie Freeman's grounder.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez is planning on making his scheduled start Sunday at Oakland. He left Monday's game in the fourth inning due to a left scapular spasm.

UP NEXT

Tigers: Open a four-game series at Oakland on Thursday. LHP Tarik Skubal (6-3, 3.25 ERA) goes for the Tigers against Athletics' RHP Luis Medina (3-9, 5.56 ERA).

Dodgers: Host San Francisco for four games in their final home series of the regular season. A starting pitcher has not been named for Thursday.