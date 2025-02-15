Tigers say they will be fine without Alex Bregman after missing at signing 3B

LAKELAND, Fla. — Detroit Tigers general manager Scott Harris insisted he was not disappointed that Alex Bregman decided to sign with the Boston Red Sox.

The two-time All-Star third baseman finalized a $120 million, three-year contract on Saturday after turning down an offer that was reportedly for more years and more money from Detroit.

“We want players who want to be Tigers,” Harris told multiple outlets. “We made a very compelling offer to Alex Bregman, but he chose to sign somewhere else. That’s fine.”

The 30-year-old Bregman helped Houston win two World Series titles, including one with current Detroit manager A.J. Hinch in 2017, in nine seasons with the Astros.

“We’re going to be just fine without Alex Bregman," Harris said. “We still have a clubhouse that just got to the postseason and beat a team with Alex Bregman.”

Detroit swept Houston in the opening round last year after making a late-season surge to earn a wild card, ending a decade-long postseason drought. The Tigers were eliminated by Cleveland in their AL Division Series.

Harris bolstered the lineup with two-time All-Star second baseman Gleyber Torres and the rotation by signing Jack Flaherty.

While Detroit did make a bold bid to land Bregman in a relatively active and aggressive offseason, its options at third base give Harris confidence the team can sustain success.

“We have Jace Jung, who mashed his way through the minor leagues, a left-handed hitter who deserves a lot of reps at this level,” Harris said. “We have Matt Vierling, who is a versatile and athletic right-handed bat who put up a sneaky good year. We have Andy Ibáñez, who’s a lefty killer who plays really good defense at third base. Those guys are going to help us win a lot of games this year.”