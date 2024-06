Grichuk finishes a single short of the cycle and leads the Diamondbacks over the Angels 9-4

PHOENIX — Randal Grichuk had a two-run homer as part of a three-hit night, Corbin Carroll, Gabriel Moreno and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. all added three more hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-4 on Tuesday.

Grichuk finished a single short of the cycle, while Carroll was a homer shy of the feat. Moreno hit two doubles and had two RBIs. No Diamondbacks player has hit for the cycle since Aaron Hill on June 29, 2012.

“That was a pretty complete effort,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “We had some situational hitting, we had timely hitting, we had guys on base and an all-field approach in crucial situations.”

Grichuk's had a part-time role for the D-backs this season after spending most of his career as an everyday player. He's been primarily used against left-handed pitchers and is thriving in limited opportunities, raising his batting average to .316.

“I know the situation I'm in, so I want to be ready every time my name's called,” Grichuk said.

Carroll got the scoring started in the second inning with an RBI triple into the right-center gap that brought home Grichuk. Two batters later, Geraldo Perdomo added an RBI single to make it 2-0.

Carroll — the reigning NL Rookie of the Year — has five hits over his past two games as he tries to pull out of a season-long slump.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll (7) slides into thirdbase safely under the tag by Los Angeles Angels third base Luis Rengifo in the fourth inning during a baseball game, Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Phoenix. Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

Perdomo was playing his first game in more than two months after spending time on the injured list with a torn meniscus in his right knee. The All-Star shortstop swung at the first pitch he saw in his return, lacing a single to left.

The Angels bounced back in the third, tying the game with back-to-back RBI doubles from Taylor Ward and Kevin Pillar.

Angels lefty José Suarez (1-1) made his first start of the season after 16 relief appearances. He didn't last long, giving up four runs on six hits and a walk over 2 2/3 innings while striking out three. He was pulled after giving up a towering two-run homer to Grichuk in the fourth that made it 4-2.

“The first inning was pretty good, but the second inning they worked him pretty good," Angels manager Ron Washington said. “Grichuk was his nemesis tonight.”

Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo reacts after hitting an RBI single against the Los Angeles Angels in the second inning during a baseball game, Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Phoenix. Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

Arizona's Jordan Montgomery (4-4) gave up three runs over 5 2/3 innings, providing a decent start after two straight stinkers.

Montgomery has had a rough start to the season after agreeing to a $25 million, one-year deal on March 26, coming into the game with a 6.80 ERA. The 31-year-old was rocked in his previous two starts before Tuesday, giving up 14 runs, including 12 earned, over just six innings.

“Definitely felt better,” Montgomery said. “I'm happy to have pitched into the sixth, gave us a chance to win. The bats were great and the defense was great.”

Ward had a solo homer on top of his double. The longball was his 12th of the season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: C Logan O'Hoppe left in the sixth after taking a foul ball off the groin. O'Hoppe writhed in pain on the ground for a few minutes before eventually getting up and walking off the field with Washington and medical personnel. ... Ward left the game late because of lower back tightness. Washington said both players are day to day.

Diamondbacks: Lovullo told reporters that All-Star pitcher Zac Gallen (hamstring) threw a bullpen and would throw another one on Friday. The manager added that Gallen would likely need to throw a simulated game or two before returning.

UP NEXT

The teams meet again Wednesday night. Arizona will send RHP Slade Cecconi (1-4, 5.66 ERA) to the mound while Los Angeles counters with RHP José Soriano (3-5, 3.64).