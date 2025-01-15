Ace Corbin Burnes joins the Diamondbacks, who are `stretching the budget' to compete in NL West

PHOENIX — Even though it had been nearly three weeks since ace right-hander Corbin Burnes had agreed with the Arizona Diamondbacks on a $210 million, six-year deal, it was still a little stunning to see him in the team's jersey at Chase Field on Wednesday.

The D-backs usually aren't among baseball's big spenders.

For Arizona owner Ken Kendrick, the four-time All-Star and 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner was a worthy investment. A slight hometown discount might have been a factor, too.

“We have the potential to be a championship team," Kendrick said. “Our job is to try and do everything we can to put the best team on the field possible that we can afford. We're stretching the budget. It won't be the last time.”

The move keeps the Diamondbacks competitive in a loaded NL West that includes the free-spending Los Angeles Dodgers — who won last year's World Series — and the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants. Arizona has reason to be confident it can be successful after making it all the way to the World Series in 2023.

The D-backs won 89 games last season but missed the postseason after losing a tiebreaker to the New York Mets. Arizona had a payroll of roughly $143 million opening-day payroll last season, which ranked in the middle of MLB.

“We’re looking to push forward, to put the best team possible on the field this year and beyond,” Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said. “There’s no better way to do that than to add a No. 1 starting pitcher to the top of your rotation.

Arizona Diamondbacks introduce new starting pitcher Corbin Burnes, second from right, as he poses with Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick, second from left, Diamondbacks Executive Vice President and General Manager, left, and Burnes's agent Scott Boras, right, during a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Phoenix. Credit: AP/Ross D. Franklin

"We know that’s what wins in the postseason and we know that’s what gets you to the postseason.”

The 30-year-old Burnes — who is originally from California — moved to Arizona in 2018 when he played for the Milwaukee Brewers, partially so he could be close to the Brewers’ spring training facility. He and his family liked the area so much they stayed, and it was a big factor in his decision to sign with the Diamondbacks.

Burnes played his first six seasons with the Brewers before his one and only season with the Baltimore Orioles in 2024. He had plenty of success, finishing 15-9 with a 2.92 ERA.

But the franchise’s East Coast location was never a great fit for his family life. The pitcher would constantly fly back home to Arizona in between starts and he nearly missed the birth of his twins in June because of plane trouble.

Baltimore Orioles' Corbin Burnes pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against New York Yankees, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in New York. Credit: AP/Noah K. Murray

Now he’ll spend most of the year near home.

“When we heard this could be an opportunity, we got really excited,” Burnes said. “This is something you dream about — what happens if the Diamondbacks call? We had to take it. We were fortunate they were interested.”

The righty joins a starting rotation that could be one of the best in baseball. The D-backs bring back All-Star Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Eduardo Rodriguez and Brandon Pfaadt, who have all enjoyed big league success.

Burnes said he realized the D-backs were one of the game's up-and-coming teams in 2023. He pitched well against Arizona early in the year but was knocked around later in the season as the team's young core improved. Manager Torey Lovullo focused on speed, defense and pitching, putting pressure on opposing teams with their aggressive demeanor.

“They're playing a different style of baseball and I think we're starting to see that around the league,” Burnes said. “But to me, the Diamondbacks were the first team to do that. They've drafted well, developed well. I'm happy to be a part of it.”

The D-backs hope the Burnes deal works out better than many of their recent forays into the free agent pitching market.

Lefty Madison Bumgarner signed an $85 million, five-year deal before the 2020 season but lasted just 3 1/2 disappointing seasons before getting released in 2023. Last year's big money deals for Rodriguez and Jordan Montgomery were also duds, with both pitchers battling ineffectiveness, injuries or both.

But Hazen wasn't scared to dive back into the free-agent pitcher market, especially when Burnes was an option.

“You might as well go do another job if we're going to be scared about bringing in a guy of this caliber,” Hazen said.