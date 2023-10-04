SportsBaseball

Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen has new contract through 2028, AP source says

Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen smiles during a press conference, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Hazen has received a new contact through the 2028 season with a club option for 2029, according to a person familiar with the deal. Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

By The Associated Press

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen has received a new contact through the 2028 season with a club option for 2029, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been officially announced.

Hazen has been the architect of the D-backs' rebuild, helping the team qualify for the playoffs this October for the first time since 2017. The 47-year-old has made several shrewd moves over the past year, including a trade with the Blue Jays that brought catcher Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to the franchise.

He also signed rookie Corbin Carroll to an $111 million, eight-year deal during spring training despite the fact that Carroll had only played 32 games in the big leagues before this season. The 23-year-old Carroll has responded with a huge year and is among the frontrunners for the NL Rookie of the Year award.

The Arizona Republic first reported Hazen's new contract.

