Diamondbacks relievers Thyago Vieira and Josh Winder both need Tommy John surgery

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Diamondbacks right-handed pitchers Thyago Vieira and Josh Winder both need Tommy John surgery, manager Torey Lovullo said Thursday.

Vieira and Winder were candidates for bullpen roles this season.

Vieira appeared in 11 games last season for the D-backs with a 2.87 ERA, striking out 14 batters over 15 1/3 innings. The 32-year-old made his big league debut in 2017 and has thrown in 53 big league games for five teams.

The 28-year-old Winder pitched for the Minnesota Twins in parts of the last three seasons and had a 3.00 ERA over four outings in 2024.