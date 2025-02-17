Diamondbacks, right-hander Kendall Graveman finalize a $1.35 million, 1-year contract

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Right-handed relief pitcher Kendall Graveman has finalized a $1.35 million, one-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the team said Monday.

The 34-year-old Graveman figures to add depth to the D-backs bullpen and could compete for the closer’s role. He missed last season following surgery in January 2024 to repair the labrum in his right shoulder.

Since he switched to a full-time relief role in 2021, he has a 2.74 ERA and 193 strikeouts over 187 1/3 innings.

Graveman first pitched in the big leagues with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2014 and went on to the Oakland Athletics, Chicago White Sox, Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros.

He last pitched for the White Sox and Astros in 2023, finishing the season with a 3.12 ERA over 68 appearances. He has a 37-43 record over nine MLB seasons with a 3.95 ERA and 24 saves.