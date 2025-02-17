SportsBaseball

Diamondbacks, right-hander Kendall Graveman finalize a $1.35 million, 1-year contract

Houston Astros relief pitcher Kendall Graveman delivers during the sixth...

Houston Astros relief pitcher Kendall Graveman delivers during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Houston. Credit: AP/Kevin M. Cox

By The Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Right-handed relief pitcher Kendall Graveman has finalized a $1.35 million, one-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the team said Monday.

The 34-year-old Graveman figures to add depth to the D-backs bullpen and could compete for the closer’s role. He missed last season following surgery in January 2024 to repair the labrum in his right shoulder.

Since he switched to a full-time relief role in 2021, he has a 2.74 ERA and 193 strikeouts over 187 1/3 innings.

Graveman first pitched in the big leagues with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2014 and went on to the Oakland Athletics, Chicago White Sox, Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros.

He last pitched for the White Sox and Astros in 2023, finishing the season with a 3.12 ERA over 68 appearances. He has a 37-43 record over nine MLB seasons with a 3.95 ERA and 24 saves.

More MLB news

Adames looking forward to playing alongside Chapman as he begins his Giants career2m read
Diamondbacks, right-hander Kendall Graveman finalize a $1.35 million, 1-year contract
Alonso calls new contract a 'bridge' to next deal3m read
Alonso: "I'm just really happy to be back"
Lennon: Alonso gets second chance to prove his worth3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME