D-backs, righty Kendall Graveman agree to $1.35 million, 1-year deal, AP source says

Houston Astros relief pitcher Kendall Graveman delivers during the sixth...

Houston Astros relief pitcher Kendall Graveman delivers during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Houston. Credit: AP/Kevin M. Cox

By The Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Reliever Kendall Graveman has agreed to a $1.35 million, one-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

Graveman, a 34-year-old right-hander, figures to add depth to the D-backs bullpen and could compete for the closer's role. He missed last season following surgery in January 2024 to repair the labrum in his right shoulder.

Graveman first pitched in the big leagues with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2014 and went on to the Oakland Athletics, Chicago White Sox, Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros.

He last pitched for the White Sox and Astros in 2023, finishing the season with a 3.12 ERA over 68 appearances. He has a 37-43 record over nine MLB seasons with a 3.95 ERA and 24 saves.

