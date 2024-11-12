SportsBaseball

Diamondbacks hire pitching coach Brian Kaplan, who replaces fired Brent Strom

Brian Kaplan of the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team is seen,...

Brian Kaplan of the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team is seen, Feb. 22, 2024. Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall

By The Associated Press

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks hired Brian Kaplan on Tuesday to be the team's pitching coach.

Kaplan has spent the past three seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies as an assistant pitching coach and director of pitching. The Phillies had one of the best starting rotations in the big leagues last season with Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Cristopher Sánchez and Ranger Suarez.

He was also a consultant for the Phillies from 2019-21.

Kaplan replaced Brent Strom, who was fired after the D-backs finished last season with a 4.62 ERA, which ranked 27th among the 30 teams. Arizona missed the playoffs despite scoring the most runs in baseball.

Kaplan is also a co-founder of Cressey Sports Performance, a training facility used by stars like Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, Corey Kluber and Devin Williams.

More MLB news

Diamondbacks hire pitching coach Brian Kaplan, who replaces fired Brent Strom
Hurricane-damaged Tropicana Field can be fixed for about $55M in time for 2026 season, per report2m read
Twins initiate front office transition with Falvey to president, Zoll to GM, St. Peter to adviser2m read
Yankees' Judge, Soto and Mets' Lindor finalists for MVP awards1m read
The A's trade infielder Nick Allen to the Braves for a minor league pitcher

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME