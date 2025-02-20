SportsBaseball

Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller hit in the head by a line drive, walks off field under own power

Los Angeles Dodgers' Bobby Miller throws during a baseball spring...

Los Angeles Dodgers' Bobby Miller throws during a baseball spring training workout, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Phoenix. Credit: AP/Matt York

By The Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller was hit in the head by a line drive on Thursday during the team's spring training against the Chicago Cubs, but was able to walk off the field.

The scary moment happened in the third inning when Michael Busch ripped a 105.5 mph liner that appeared to hit Miller on the right temple, where the hat meets the head. Miller immediately fell to the ground while holding his head, but quickly got up on his knees as medical staff rushed onto the field.

He exited the game, but was able to walk off the field on his own.

The 25-year-old right-hander entered spring training in the mix for a spot in the starting rotation, though its unclear how long he'll be out after Thursday's injury. He had a 2-4 record with an 8.52 ERA over 13 starts last season.

