Three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw declines $10 million option, becomes free agent

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw walks onto the field for a team workout Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in New York ahead of Game 3 of the baseball NL Championship Series against the New York Mets. Credit: AP/Adam Hunger

By The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO — Three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw has declined his $10 million player option with the Los Angeles Dodgers, electing to become a free agent.

The MLB Players Association listed Kershaw as a free agent in a statement released on Monday. The left-hander is still expected to re-sign with the Dodgers, his only big league team during his 17-year career.

The 36-year-old was hurt for much of last season, finishing with a 2-2 record and a 4.50 ERA over seven starts.

The Dodgers did exercise a $5 million option for infielder Miguel Rojas and a $3.5 million option for catcher Austin Barnes. Barnes is the second-longest tenured Dodgers player behind Kershaw, playing 10 seasons.

The 35-year-old Rojas just finished one of the best seasons of his 11-year career, batting .283 with six homers and 36 RBIs. Barnes hit .264 with one homer and 11 RBIs.

Los Angeles also extended a $21.05 million qualifying offer to slugger Teoscar Hernández, who hit a career-high 33 homers. Players have until 4 p.m. EST on Nov. 19 to accept.

If Hernández does, he will be under contract with the Dodgers for another season. If he declines and signs elsewhere, his new team must forfeit at least one draft pick and Los Angeles will receive at least one draft pick as compensation.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Miguel Rojas watches from the dugout during the eighth inning in Game 4 of the baseball World Series against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, in New York. Credit: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez

