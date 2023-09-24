SportsBaseball

Dodgers' Mookie Betts notches 105th RBI, most ever by a leadoff hitter

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts celebrates in the dugout after...

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts celebrates in the dugout after scoring off of a double hit by designated hitter J.D. Martinez during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Los Angeles, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Max Muncy also scored. Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Mookie Betts hit a two-run double in the eighth inning on Saturday night, giving the Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder 105 RBIs, the most ever by a leadoff hitter.

Betts doubled to center off San Francisco’s Ross Stripling, scoring Austin Barnes and David Peralta and extending the Dodgers’ lead to 7-0.

He doubled in the seventh, too, and walked twice for the NL West champions.

Betts had been tied with Charlie Blackmon at 103.

