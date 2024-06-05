Rookie Jared Jones works 6 shutout innings, Jack Suwinski homers as Pirates edge Dodgers 1-0

PITTSBURGH — Rookie Jared Jones pitched six shutout innings and Jack Suwinski homered after being called up from the minor leagues as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Jones (4-5) allowed three hits to the NL West-leading Dodgers while striking out six and walking three. That strong performance came after the 22-year-old right-hander was touched for seven runs in 4 1/3 innings in his last start, on Wednesday at Detroit.

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani went 1 for 4, striking out twice and grounding into a double play. Hours before the game, Ohtani's former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, pleaded guilty to bank and tax fraud in a Santa Ana, California, courtroom and admitted to stealing nearly $17 million from Ohtani to pay off sports betting debts.

Ohtani expressed relief after the hearing and thanked his team, family and the Dodgers organization, “who showed endless support throughout this process. It’s time to close this chapter, move on and continue to focus on playing and winning ballgames.”

Ohtani played in Pittsburgh for the first time. The Los Angeles Angels did not visit PNC Park during Ohtani’s first six major league seasons before he signed a 10-year $700-miilion contract with the Dodgers last winter.

Jones came out firing. His first three pitches were clocked at 100.4 mph, 100.3 mph and 100.1 mph. The first pitch was high and tight to Mookie Betts and sent the star shortstop spinning out of the batter’s box.

Suwinski hit a one-out home run to right field in the third inning for the only run against Tyler Glasnow (6-4), winless in his last five starts.

Glasnow gave up three hits and two walks and had nine strikeouts. It marked Glasnow’s first appearance in Pittsburgh since the Pirates traded him to Tampa Bay in 2018.

It was the fifth home run of the season for Suwinski, who was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis earlier Tuesday.

David Bednar pitched a perfect ninth for his 12th save in 15 chances.

The Dodgers wasted two late-inning scoring chances. Gavin Lux doubled leading off the seventh, but was stranded at second. Then, pinch-hitter Andy Pages struck out to end the eighth with runners on first and third.

The Dodgers lost for the second time in seven games. The Pirates had dropped four of their previous six games.

Freddie Freeman had two hits for the Dodgers. Bryan Reynolds had two hits for the Pirates.

TRANSACTIONS

Pirates: In addition to Suwinski, C Henry Davis and INF Liover Peguero were recalled from Indianapolis and RHP Ben Heller’s contract was selected from the same club. … CF Michael A. Taylor was placed on the paternity list. … LHP Jose Hernandez was optioned to Indianapolis. … C Grant Koch was designated for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: CF Andy Pages got the night off after starting seven straight games.

Pirates: INF/OF Ji Hwan Bae (right wrist sprain) was placed on the 10-day injured list. … C Jason Delay was activated from the 60-day IL and optioned to Indianapolis. … LHP Marco Gonzales was transferred from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

UP NEXT

Dodgers LHP James Paxton (5-0, 3.29 ERA) will try to stay unbeaten when he starts Wednesday night against Pirates rookie RHP Paul Skenes (2-0, 2.45). Skenes has had nine or more strikeouts in two of his four career starts.